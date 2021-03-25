South Africa

Two Limpopo teenagers arrested for the murder of 11-year-old boy

25 March 2021 - 11:09 By Peter Ramothwala
Two 15-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy in Seshego, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Two 15-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy in Seshego, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy in Seshego, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo.

The minors, both 15, allegedly lured Tibane Mahanyele from Ga-Mamadila on Monday under the pretence that they were going to play soccer, provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He said Tibane did not return home and was reported missing at the Seshego police station the following day.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Mother who 'put newborn in boiling water' faces murder charge

A mother who confided in a friend about allegedly putting her newborn baby in boiling water to kill it is expected to face a charge of murder on ...
News
6 days ago

‘Insufficient evidence’: Teen arrested for alleged murder of Mapula Khune released

The case against the 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Mapula “Meiki” Khune has been struck from the roll, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Teen mother, boyfriend 'on the run' after death of toddler

A three-year-old child from Diepkloof, Soweto, was allegedly repeatedly beaten and raped by her teen mother's boyfriend before she succumbed to her ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa
  4. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
X