Two Limpopo teenagers arrested for the murder of 11-year-old boy

The police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy in Seshego, outside Polokwane, in Limpopo.

The minors, both 15, allegedly lured Tibane Mahanyele from Ga-Mamadila on Monday under the pretence that they were going to play soccer, provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He said Tibane did not return home and was reported missing at the Seshego police station the following day.

