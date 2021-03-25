WATCH | 'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be jailed

On Thursday the Constitutional Court heard an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

State capture inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo asked the ConCourt to confirm Zuma’s refusal to appear before the commission after he was summonsed.

Despite the order from the highest court, Zuma did not appear at the commission in February to give evidence as he was summonsed to do. Nor did he participate in the hearing on Thursday or submit court papers to argue why he should not be held in contempt.

Zuma was given until March 8 to file his replying affidavit, but he hasn't made any submissions either.

Judgment has been reserved.