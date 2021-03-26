South Africa

1,516 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

26 March 2021 - 21:46 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,516 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 67 more fatalities, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
SA recorded 1,516 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 67 more fatalities, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

SA recorded 1,516 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 67 more fatalities, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

This means that 1,543,079 infections have been recorded to date, and 52,602 deaths.

The new cases came from 29,240 tests, at a positivity rate of 5.18%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 23 were in Gauteng, 17 in Limpopo, nine in KwaZulu-Natal, six in the Free State, five in the North West, three each in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and one in the Northern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said that, to date, 1,469,565 recoveries had been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

Up to 6.30pm on Friday, 231,002 heath workers had been vaccinated.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek US approval

AstraZeneca's said its Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its US trial - only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

The year 2020 has become synonymous with Covid-19, but a new report by the WHO has painted a bleak picture about the impact the pandemic had on TB ...
News
1 day ago

Nine African countries take delivery of Covid-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group

The first 723,000 of up to 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the African ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele ... South Africa
  2. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS South Africa
  5. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X