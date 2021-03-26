Four things to know about Prof Abdool Karim's replacement Prof Koleka Mlisana

Prof Koleka Mlisana has been appointed to replace Prof Salim Abdool Karim as co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 after his one-year term came to an end this week.

In a statement, Abdool Karim said he was stepping down to focus on his other academic work.

“As the one year anniversary of my term nears, the time has come for me to return to my HIV research and academic commitments,” he said.

“I am therefore stepping down from the MAC on Covid-19 (and consequently from the MAC on vaccines as well), having served for a year, with my last day being March 23 2021.”

Here are four things to know about Mlisana:

Already a MAC member

Mlisana was already a member of the MAC as chair of the pathology/laboratory sub-committee.

She serves as a member of the ministerial advisory committee on antimicrobial resistance.

She also holds the position of executive manager of academic affairs, research and quality assurance at the national health laboratory service since July 2018.

Qualifications

Mlisana holds an MBChB, MMedPath (Micro) and a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Her previous contributions include being a co-investigator and project director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africaat the eThekwini site and head of HIV pathogenesis and vaccine research programme.