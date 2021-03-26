Human Rights Commission probes 'ban on Afrikaans' at Stellenbosch University

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating allegations that Afrikaans has been “banned” in parts of Stellenbosch University.

The commission said it had “received a number of complaints” claiming that students were being prevented from communicating in some languages.

“The complaints received relate specifically to the use of Afrikaans. The commission, however, seeks to understand the extent of this alleged prohibition,” the commission said in a statement.

“The ban has allegedly been enforced by prohibiting the use of Afrikaans in private spaces, including residences, bedrooms, digital platforms such as WhatsApp and even on park benches in front of students’ residences.”

Stellenbosch University said on Friday it had initiated its own investigation into the claims.