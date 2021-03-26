'I deal with discrimination every day': Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu

Having doors shut in his face and being refused entry to stores — and sometimes even being physically dragged out — is part of Thando Mahlangu's constant struggle.

The Ndebele activist was thrust into the spotlight this week after he was told to leave the Clicks store in the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand because, according to the centre manager, he was dressed “inappropriately”.

But, Mahlangu told TimesLIVE on Thursday night this was an almost daily occurrence whenever he left his hometown of KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

“I deal with it every day. I always have to explain why I’m wearing my traditional attire,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mahlangu, 35, was stopped from doing his shopping at the centre. He was clad in traditional Ndebele clothes: traditional underwear, a blanket draped around his shoulders.

In a statement, the shopping centre said to have approached Mahlangu after receiving complaints from other patrons, but Mahlangu dismissed this.

“I was not even in the mall for five minutes and security was already on my case. As I walked in, security was already on a two-way radio and I could tell he was talking about me. So when did those customers complain? Actually, shoppers were happy to see me and the few I saw were waving at me,” he said.

This is not the first time Mahlangu has been publicly confronted for his clothing.

In 2018, he was barred from boarding the Gautrain because his traditional outfit was deemed inappropriate. After this incident, Mahlangu said he was so depressed he didn't leave his house for six months.