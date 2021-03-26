South Africa

Jeremy Maggs leaves eNCA a year after stepping down as editor-in-chief

26 March 2021 - 18:03 By TimesLIVE
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs has left eNCA. File image.
Image: Tyrone Arthur

Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Maggs has left eNCA, according to a message sent to staff on Friday.

MD Norman Munzhelele said in the notice that Maggs had “decided to resign”, and that it was effective immediately.

No further details were provided.

News24 quoted eNCA's managing editor John Bailey as saying it was an “employer, employee issue”, and would not comment further.

In February last year, Maggs stepped down as eNCA's acting editor-in-chief. He had held the position for a year.

At the time, he said that the position had taken its toll.

“This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to re-evaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time, and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station,” he said at the time.

TimesLIVE

