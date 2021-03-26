South Africa

LISTEN | One year on: Did SA enter lockdown at the right time?

26 March 2021 - 16:43 By Paige Muller
President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially lauded for the decision to lock down SA as early as he did.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Midnight March 26 2021 marks the first anniversary of lockdown in SA due to Covid-19. The initial lockdown was announced on March 23 2020.

At the time, SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa were lauded for acting swiftly and decisively to slow the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. However, lockdown and its restrictions had a heavy toll on SA.

A year on and experts predict that SA is staring down its third wave of infections.

With the advantage of hindsight, we asked various experts if March 2020 was in fact the ideal time for SA to have entered its hard lockdown.

Here is what the experts had to say:

