LISTEN | One year on: Did SA enter lockdown at the right time?

At the time, SA and President Cyril Ramaphosa were lauded for acting swiftly and decisively to slow the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. However, lockdown and its restrictions had a heavy toll on SA.

A year on and experts predict that SA is staring down its third wave of infections.

With the advantage of hindsight, we asked various experts if March 2020 was in fact the ideal time for SA to have entered its hard lockdown.



Here is what the experts had to say: