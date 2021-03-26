Mother tells how principal saved her son from young thugs

The mother of a grade 11 pupil who is being sought by gangsters told how she watched helplessly as her son was nearly killed by the group that stormed a Mpumalanga school, forcing it to shut down last week.

Schooling has not taken place at Bantfwabetfu High in Elukwatini, near Badplaas, for a week since March 17.

The mother said the attack on her 19-year-old son came after he apparently commented on Facebook that a man believed to be a member of the gang got what he deserved when he was killed, allegedly by a rival group, on March 13.

