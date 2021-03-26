Pros and cons of AstraZeneca vaccine in the spotlight

Outgoing head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim had favoured a stepped introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine to SA until he found out the dosage interval had changed.

On Thursday, six eminent medical scientists slammed SA’s decision to resell its million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the AU. “[This] squandered the opportunity to protect at least half a million of its most vulnerable citizens before the next resurgence” of Covid-19, they wrote in an editorial in the SA Medical Journal.

Karim told TimesLIVE this week: “I was part of the MAC [ministerial advisory committee] on the AZ vaccine and I had recommended that AZ be considered as a secondary option. I had originally proposed that we should do a stepped introduction — give it to 100,000 people and see what it does.

“It is actually a very good idea and even the WHO was keen — but it turned out that it was not doable. AZ changed the dosing interval so while the initial interval was 28 days, they now say 80 to 120 days. This means that if you have such a long interval, we would have to vaccinate 100,000 people then wait three months and then give them another dose.

“I worked out we would only know the results in October or November but nobody will care about it by then. It was my whole proposal and it could have worked but with the change in dosage interval, I saw that it would not work.”