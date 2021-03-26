Quarter of small businesses closed because of Covid-19 — survey

A quarter of small, medium and micro (SMME) enterprises reported being forced to close their doors as a result of Covid-19 and there was a chance that a collective 1.2 staff could be laid off over the next six months.

These are figures from the BeyondCovid Business Survey, which paints a bleak picture for the future of the country's SMME sector one year on from when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Specialist management consultancy Redflank conducted the survey between July 2020 and March 2021, surveying nearly 4,500 companies. More than half of the companies (56%) were micro employers (10 or fewer staff) or small businesses (with 11 to 50 staff).

Medium-sized businesses, corporates, the public sector and non-profit organisations were also part of the survey.

BeyondCovid is a company launched by Redflank in August last year. It assists businesses with services and technology to make them more robust to survive the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.