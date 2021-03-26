‘There will be no fixing of potholes’: Irate contractors down tools over non-payment by municipality

There will be no fixing of potholes, clearing of stormwater drains and cleaning of pavements until the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality pays small businesses the money they are owed for services rendered.

This is the vow from angry SMME owners who had a meeting with city bosses on Thursday, complaining about not being paid for more than 90 days.

The irate SMME owners protested outside the Gqeberha City Hall, demanding to be paid the R19.2m they say is owed to them.

A small group of people wearing reflector jackets gathered in Vuyisile Mini Square while protest leaders held talks with city bosses behind closed doors.

Speaking on behalf of the SMMEs, Gravity Projects and Services owner Patrick Dramwell said they had met budget and treasury political boss Malcom Figg.

Dramwell said the city had not paid contractors since November last year. He said they had been patient long enough.