South Africa

WATCH | Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba granted R8k bail each

26 March 2021 - 13:54

The four public order police unit officials accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba were granted bail by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Cidrass Motseothata, Madimetsa Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepiso Kekana were each granted bail of R8,000 bail - with conditions.

“The accused should not threaten witnesses, should not contact witnesses nor apply for passports or any other travel documents from today,” said magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni.

The accused submitted to the court that they are permanent residents in SA, their families are in SA, and “there is no concrete evidence before this court that should the applicants be released, they will threaten witnesses”,

The case was postponed to May 21 for further investigation.

A poster for Mthokozisi Ntumba at the scene where he was allegedly killed by police officers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
A poster for Mthokozisi Ntumba at the scene where he was allegedly killed by police officers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Ntumba died when the police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students. He was shot while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein.

The four accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ntumba postmortem 'shows police were violent and cruel', says Ipid investigator

Mthokozisi Ntumba's postmortem confirmed that he died of a firearm injury to the chest, according to an affidavit from an Ipid investigator.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'Bail will spark more protests': Ntumba's alleged killers to remain in custody until judgment

Four officers from the public order policing unit appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the death of ...
News
1 day ago

Cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder have previous cases

Three of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba have had previous brushes with the law, including attempted murder and drunken ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele ... South Africa
  2. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS South Africa
  5. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X