Mall manager who 'humiliated' Thando Mahlangu must say sorry, traditional authority says

The mall manager who humiliated Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu by denying him entry to a Midrand store this week must apologise and pay damages (known as ihlawulo).

This is according to iKosi Mkhambi Mahlangu of the amaNdebele Ndzundza Sokhulumi Traditional Authority, who was speaking during a visit by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday.

The commission visited the Sokhulumi Traditional Authority in Sokhulumi to meet iKosi Mahlangu and Thando Mahlangu. But the latter wasn't present, as he was still traumatised by what happened earlier this week.

The Ndebele activist was thrust into the spotlight after he was told to leave the Clicks store in the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand because, according to the centre manager, he was dressed “inappropriately”.

iKosi Mahlangu said: “He [the mall manager] must come and apologise to the nation because his [Mahlangu's] cultural rights were violated. He must also apologise to the nation and amaNdebele people,” he said.

iKosi Inkosi said the Ndebele people were tired of incidents where their rights were violated.

Jonas Sibanyoni, a commissioner at the SAHRC, said the visit to the traditional authority was part of a fact-finding mission.

“We had expected that the victim [Mahlangu] would also be here, but we have been told that because this thing has shocked him he is still taking some time to recover ... So we are still giving him an opportunity and we will find out through the people that are in direct contact with him whether he is ready to talk to us,” he said.

Sibanyoni added that the commission had also spoken to people at the Boulders mall, and that there would be another meeting on Monday.