Missing pensioner's body found floating in Cape Town dam

A body was found floating in Silvermine dam in Cape Town on Saturday after a weeklong search for a missing 69-year-old.

Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen said the search began after Mike Reilly's car was found in the Silvermine car park on Sunday.

“The family has positively identified and confirmed that it is indeed the body of Mr Mike Reilly, who has been missing for a week,” said Van Rooyen.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the TMNP rangers, SA police diving unit, metro rescue unit, City of Cape Town fire department diving unit and Working on Fire team for their dedication and hard work.

“They started the search operation on Monday after the missing person was reported on Sunday evening.”

Van Rooyen said an announcement would be made about when the dam would reopen to the public.

TimesLIVE