Why the race question in this year's census will be a bit different

When you're asked about your race in this year's census, you'll have much more freedom than before about the way you answer.

“Stats SA has advised that the manner in which the question on race is posed will allow people to classify themselves in whichever group they identify with,” said co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The disclosure came in a written answer to a parliamentary question posed by DA MP Denis Joseph, who wanted to know about the government response to demands from a Khoi-San group camped at the Union Buildings for more than two years.

One of the demands was that they be recognised as Khoi-San rather than being classified as “coloured”, and that they be able to take part in October's census as Khoi-San.