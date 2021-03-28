Body of missing Bloemfontein man found at guest house
28 March 2021 - 14:48
The body of Sydney James Cooper, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found at a guest house in Bloemfontein, police said.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Cooper was reported missing by his sister after he was last seen on Tuesday travelling in a white Suzuki Swift.
Makhele said his body was found at one of the units at a guest house in town on Friday afternoon.
Cooper was positively identified by his sister.
An inquest docket was opened. No foul play is suspected.
TimesLIVE