COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Government finally unveils details of vaccine rollout plan
March 28 2021 - 7:53
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he tested positive for Covid-19
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.
Guaido said on his Twitter account that he is in isolation and expressed concern about the number of infections in the country.
"I want to express my solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans suffering during the pandemic," Guaido wrote on Twitter. "Today we all have a relative or acquaintance affected by Covid-19."
Dozens of countries have backed Guaido as interim president of Venezuela following Maduro's re-election in 2018 in a vote Western governments called a sham.
The opposition leader added that he considered the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines to Venezuela urgent. Venezuela has received 700,000 doses, of which 500,000 were donated by China's Sinopharm and the rest are Russia's Sputnik V.
Opposition leaders are separately negotiating to buy vaccines via the Covax programme using funds frozen in the US.
Venezuela's official figures as of Saturday showed 155,663 cases of coronavirus and 1,555 deaths, though opposition critics say the actual figure is likely higher due to limited testing.
Reuters
March 28 2021 - 7:48
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,176
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,176 to 2,772,401, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 90 to 75,870.
Reuters
March 28 2021 - 7:17
El Salvador to receive 1 million vaccines from China on Sunday
El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele said on Saturday that 1 million Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19 would arrive in the Central American country early on Sunday from China.
Writing on Twitter, Bukele said the vaccines were already en route and part of a purchase El Salvador made with Sinovac.
Reuters
March 28 2021 - 7:09
China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases
China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on March 27, compared with 12 new infections the previous day, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 19 from 27 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,167 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Reuters
March 28 2021 - 6:51
'A recipe for sickness and death': Easter 'plan' fear amid Covid-19
The government is considering allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 5,000 people and indoor gatherings of up to 1,000 to accommodate religious gatherings over the coming Easter weekend.
It is also toying with the idea of restricting or barring alcohol sales over Easter and banning interprovincial travel to limit the movement of people between provinces, according to two senior sources privy to discussions that took place in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) this week.
Though nothing has yet been decided, the Sunday Times understands that a number of options were placed before the NCCC.
March 28 2021 - 6:14
Covid-19 vaccine rollout: 200,000-a-day jabs plan unveiled
The government has finally unveiled details of its vaccine rollout plan, which sets an ambitious target of inoculating up to 200,000 people a day.
More than 2,000 vaccination sites - including stadiums, shopping centres, churches and hospitals - have been identified. The rollout is due to kick off in mid-May, following the expected arrival of the first batch of 2.8-million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses at the end of April.
March 28 2021 - 6:03
Panama to impose temporary ban on travellers from South America
Panama's government said on Saturday it would from next week temporarily suspend the entry of people to the country who have been in South America in the previous 15 days after local health authorities detected a case of the Brazilian strain of Covid-19.
The health ministry said the restrictions would apply from Wednesday, March 31, and that afterwards only Panamanian citizens or residents would be allowed into the country.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, all people arriving in Panama from South America, or who have been there in the previous 15 days, would have to do a Covid-19 test before registering with migration authorities, the ministry said.
Reuters