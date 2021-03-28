Kidnapping victim rescued in Nyanga, 10 arrested

A 47-year man who was allegedly robbed and kidnapped in Bellville in Cape Town, has been rescued, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the victim, a foreign national, was accosted by four armed suspects on Voortrekker Road on Thursday morning.

Potelwa said he was robbed of a substantial amount of cash and a cellphone before he was allegedly kidnapped.

Investigations led the members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Bellville police, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence to an address in Nyanga on Saturday evening where the man was rescued, Potelwa said.

Ten suspects between the ages of 20 and 30 were arrested.

They have been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Monday.

The victim has since been reunited with his family.

TimesLIVE