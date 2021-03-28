South Africa

Kidnapping victim rescued in Nyanga, 10 arrested

28 March 2021 - 18:09
Vital information led the members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Bellville police, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence to an address in Nyanga on Saturday evening where the man was rescued.
Vital information led the members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Bellville police, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence to an address in Nyanga on Saturday evening where the man was rescued.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A 47-year man who was allegedly robbed and kidnapped in Bellville in Cape Town, has been rescued, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the victim, a foreign national, was accosted by four armed suspects on Voortrekker Road on Thursday morning.

Potelwa said he was robbed of a substantial amount of cash and a cellphone before he was allegedly kidnapped.

Investigations led the members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Bellville police, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence to an address in Nyanga on Saturday evening where the man was rescued, Potelwa said.

Ten suspects between the ages of 20 and 30 were arrested.

They have been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Monday.

The victim has since been reunited with his family.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hawks arrest Joburg ‘kidnappers’ impersonating the Hawks

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said members of the serious corruption investigation unit learnt the victim was being held for ransom by ...
News
1 week ago

Bushbuckridge man, 91, arrested for 'repeatedly raping' his girlfriend’s daughter, 11

The pensioner also faces charges of assaulting a five-year-old boy.
News
3 days ago

Hawks seize drugs and manufacturing equipment worth R1.5m at Durban lab

Methcathinone, commonly known as 'cat', chemicals and paraphernalia valued at almost R1.5m was found at a sophisticated manufacturing plant in ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele ... South Africa
  2. 'I deal with discrimination every day': Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X