Mom and 2 children among six dead in Welkom horror crash

Six people died after two vehicles collided on the R30 outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday morning.

A white BMW travelling in the direction of Welkom and a Toyota Avanza driving in the direction of Theunissen collided just before 7am, provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said.

Mbambo said it was alleged that the driver of a BMW lost control of the car.

Four people travelling in the Avanza — a 43-year-old mother and her two toddlers and a man unrelated to them — died on the scene.