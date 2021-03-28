Mozambique attacks: Still no word on whether SA would send troops

Helicopter gunships operated by DAG had been rescuing people trapped in resorts across Palma since Wednesday, but they could carry only five or six people on each trip.

Max Dyck, CEO of DAG, which has a contract to assist the Maputo government in protecting the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, said: “We are trying our best to bring people out from various places, including several lodges. The situation is very fluid. It's a very tough and volatile situation.”

On March 2, Amnesty International released a report titled, “What I Saw Is Death: War Crimes in Mozambique’s Forgotten Cape”, which documented serious human rights abuses in Cabo Delgado.

According to the report, the poorest province in Mozambique had seen over 1,300 civilians killed, hundreds of thousands displaced and towns and villages left in ruins by Al-Shabaab. It also detailed accounts of human rights violations by government negligence and “indiscriminate attacks” by SA private military company DAG.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior researcher and project leader at the Institute for Security Studies, said SA had turned a blind eye to DAG and used the group as a way to assist countries like Mozambique instead of getting directly involved.

On Friday, DAG managed to rescue 20 people from the Amarula Hotel but the 172 others had no choice but to escape the resort by car convoy which was attacked. Only seven vehicles of the 17-vehicle convoy managed to escape.

The people in the other vehicles are believed to have been killed or captured. Many locals and foreigners including United Nations and NGO staff are unaccounted for.

On Sunday afternoon, a boat carrying foreigners from Afungi had docked in Pemba port, according to Human Right's Watch senior researcher Zenaida Machado.

According to Reuters, Human Rights Watch said it spoke to several people in Palma, who described people fleeing as gunshots rang out, bodies in the streets and insurgents firing at both people and buildings, before communications were cut on Wednesday.

The news agency reported that a Spanish resident managed to flee the hotel to safety and a Portuguese national had also been rescued but was injured during the fighting.

“It was not immediately clear how many people, if any, remained in the Amarula Palma hotel on Saturday and how many were missing. Contacted via Facebook, the hotel said it could not give any information.”

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Saturday that SA diplomats in Maputo were working with local officials to assist affected South Africans but by Sunday there was no update.

Louw-Vaudran confirmed a meeting was held by Ramaphosa and the heads of the securities cluster but did not yet know the outcome of the meeting.

She said internationals working in Palma were not just working on the Total project, but that many were there for business opportunities resulting from the project.

These opportunities come in the form of secondary work, such as providing infrastructure in what would be a growing town.

In 2019 Trade and Indistry Minister Ebrahim Patel said South African companies could take advantage of the project by supplying R8bn worth of goods and services for the gas projects in Mozambique.