Alcohol industry raises concern over possible ban ahead of Easter

The SA alcohol industry has raised concerns over a possible liquor ban or restricted sales ahead of the Easter long weekend, insisting on evidence to support the argument that such regulations would prevent a third Covid-19 wave.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold deliberations with provincial premiers on Monday, after which the cabinet will make a final decision.

The liquor industry says it wants reasons for any plan to curb alcohol sales, including access to any scientific information that justifies the decision from the ministerial advisory council (MAC) on Covid-19 and/or any other source.

“The only outcomes the country can expect from the decisions to increase gatherings and ban alcohol sales is the hastening of the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic while further collapsing the struggling economy,” SA Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA) chairperson Sibani Mngadi said.