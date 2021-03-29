Cops involved in 2011 shooting of Andries Tatane still in SAPS

Some of the police officers who were involved in the fatal 2011 injury of Andries Tatane are still members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) working as public order police, while others have been deployed to other areas of the service.

This was revealed by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole on Monday as he and police minister Bheki Cele delivered a report compiled by a panel of experts appointed to look into the police’s conduct when it comes to their responses to protest action.

Sitole said after the officers were found not guilty of Tatane’s murder, the SAPS could only go so far in sanctioning them.

Sitole said the officers were taken for psychological counselling to confirm whether they were fit to return to their posts and those who were, returned to work. Those who were found to have been disturbed by the Tatane incident were deployed to other areas within the service.

Tatane died after being shot with a rubber bullet, seemingly at close range, by the police during a service delivery-related protest in Ficksburg, in the Free State, in April 2011.