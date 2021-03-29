COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO says Covid likely passed from bats to humans through another animal
March 29 2021 - 08:08
WATCH | Children want coronavirus to get lost so they can be kids again
At the start of the pandemic children in Nelson Mandela Bay knew Covid-19 as the “purple germ”, but one year on these same children know more about a disease that can sometimes be “very dangerous”.
March 29 2021 - 08:08
WHO says Covid likely passed from bats to humans through another animal
A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely", the Associated Press reported on Monday.
The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, and the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis, the report added, citing a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.
Reuters
March 29 2021 - 08:01
Zimbabweans will get electronic Covid-19 cards to prove they are vaccinated
The Zimbabwean government will start issuing Covid-19 certificates to people who have received their second dose as a way to verify who has been vaccinated.
March 29 2021 - 08:00
Alcohol industry raises concern over possible ban ahead of Easter
The SA alcohol industry has raised concerns over a possible liquor ban or restricted sales ahead of the Easter long weekend, insisting on evidence to support the argument that such regulations would prevent a third Covid-19 wave.
March 29 2021 - 07:00
AfriForum, doctors back in court on Monday to fight for use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19
A court case brought by a group of doctors and lobby group AfriForum involving the right of doctors and pharmacists to use ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients is expected to be heard on Monday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 24 256 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 965 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 15 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 663 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/emCp9JXUKE pic.twitter.com/1wmsGWuFhy— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 28, 2021