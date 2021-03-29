South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO says Covid likely passed from bats to humans through another animal

29 March 2021 - 08:10 By TimesLIVE
The first doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines provided by the US government arrive at Benito Juarez International airport, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

March 29 2021 - 08:08

WATCH | Children want coronavirus to get lost so they can be kids again

At the start of the pandemic children in Nelson Mandela Bay knew Covid-19 as the “purple germ”, but one year on these same children know more about a disease that can sometimes be “very dangerous”.

March 29 2021 - 08:08

WHO says Covid likely passed from bats to humans through another animal 

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is "extremely unlikely", the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, and the team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis, the report added, citing a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.

Reuters

March 29 2021 - 08:01

Zimbabweans will get electronic Covid-19 cards to prove they are vaccinated

The Zimbabwean government will start issuing Covid-19 certificates to people who have received their second dose as a way to verify who has been vaccinated.

March 29 2021 - 08:00

Alcohol industry raises concern over possible ban ahead of Easter

The SA alcohol industry has raised concerns over a possible liquor ban or restricted sales ahead of the Easter long weekend, insisting on evidence to support the argument that such regulations would prevent a third Covid-19 wave.

March 29 2021 - 07:00

AfriForum, doctors back in court on Monday to fight for use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

A court case brought by a group of doctors and lobby group AfriForum involving the right of doctors and pharmacists to use ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients is expected to be heard on Monday.

