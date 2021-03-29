South Africa

Former top cop, three officers acquitted on Marikana massacre charges

The four cops were acquitted on three charges relating to concealing information and not reporting information relating to the death of miner Modisaotsile Sagalala in police custody

29 March 2021 - 20:48 By TimesLIVE
Crosses mark the koppie at Marikana, North West, where 34 miners were killed in August 2012. (File photo)
Image: Daniel Born

Former North West deputy police commissioner Gen William Mpembe and three other officers have been acquitted on charges relating to the Marikana massacre in 2012.

Mpembe, Brig Jacobus van Zyl, Brig Dingaan Madoda, and Lt-Col Oupa Pule were facing charges in the high court in the North West relating to the death in police custody of Modisaotsile Sagalala.

The charges were defeating the ends of justice for allegedly concealing information around Sagalala's death, and contravention of the Ipid Act and the Commissions Act for not reporting a death in police custody.

But they were acquitted on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said the authority noted the judgment and would study it before making “informed decisions” on the next steps to take.

Cops have not learnt 'from Marikana, other fatal protest shootings': experts

Policing experts and unions are sounding the alarm over the apparent failure of South African Police Service (SAPS) management to properly implement ...
2 weeks ago

R598m spent improving public order policing unit that responds to protests

Some of the money went towards two-way radios, loud hailers, video cameras and PA systems for better communication during operations. Other funds ...
7 hours ago

WATCH | Yearning for justice: Marikana trial reopens wounds 8 years on

The recent start of the trial of six police officers for attempted murder and murder at the North West High Court in Mahikeng has reopened wounds for ...
4 months ago

WATCH | 'I begged for help, but all they did was shoot me again like a dog'

As the widows of four Marikana miners prayed at the trial of their husbands' alleged police killers for justice, scores of other widows and the ...
4 months ago

