South Africa

Limpopo municipality speaker accused of misusing official car

Phukuwe Ntsoane dismisses allegations as smear campaign to tarnish his image

29 March 2021 - 10:47
A Limpopo municipality speaker has been accused of making false travel claims and abusing a petrol card while using an official vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A Limpopo municipality speaker has been accused of making false travel claims and abusing a petrol card while using an official vehicle.

Phukuwe Ntsoane, the speaker of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Lebowakgomo, is alleged to have submitted travel claims for trips he never took and also used a petrol card issued for his official vehicle while the car was in for repairs.

According to a report, which Sowetan has seen, compiled for the office of the acting municipal manager Tebogo Gafane, Ntsoane’s alleged wrongdoing cost the municipality more than R70,000 between July and October last year.  

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

