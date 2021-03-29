Mall at centre of Ndebele traditional attire incident to host 'cultural exhibition'

The Midrand mall that Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu was asked to leave for being dressed “inappropriately” will soon be the site of a “cultural exhibition”.

This follows a meeting between the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Redefine Properties at which it was decided that, among other things, the company would host the event.

Mahlangu was thrust into the spotlight after he was told to leave the Clicks store in the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand because, according to the centre manager, he was dressed “inappropriately”.

Saying after the talks on Monday, the SAHRC's Buang Jones said: “The talks centred on exploring joint initiatives relating to awareness on the importance of human rights in corporate SA. These engagements were made taking into account the rights of Mr Mahlangu, Ms Nqobile Masuku [who was with Mahlangu, and who recorded the exchange], including those of Mr Jose Maponyane, the centre manager, and the rights of the Ndebele nation as a whole.”

At the exhibition, different cultures will be able to showcase their practices through the display and sale of cultural traditional attire, artefacts and through information sessions on indigenous knowledge systems.