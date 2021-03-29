South Africa

Norma Mngoma: ‘When you see me win know my prayers were heard and answered by God’

29 March 2021 - 09:10
Norma Mngoma is the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba.
Image: Supplied

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma has praised God following the withdrawal of all charges against her.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property against Mngoma after she was arrested last year for allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon driven by her estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba.

Last month, Pretoria high court judge Cassin Sardiwalla ruled Mngoma’s arrest had been unlawful and constituted an abuse of power on the part of her husband and the Hawks.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend after the victory, Mngoma gave praise to God, saying her win was an answered prayer.

“I am the type of woman who will praise in advance. I will call the name of Jesus for clarity. When you see me win know my prayers were heard and answered by God. This is not a man-made accolade,” she said.

Speaking to eNCA, Mngoma said she was happy with the outcome of the charges against her being withdrawn

“The past eight months going through this process was unfair and planned to humiliate me and destroy me and my image,” she said.

She said she hoped one day the truth would come out and she was ready for anything.

“Whoever opened the case is the one who fabricated the whole thing, and the truth will come out. I already challenged, but if he wants to fight, then come on. I am ready for anything,” said Mngoma.

Mngoma said lawsuit papers against the Hawks were being finalised and she would sue for the trauma she suffered.

“The judge said they should return my information, but until today my information is not here. You can see with gender-based violence (GBV) where it stands because we have the minister of police who always preaches he is fighting GBV, but he hasn’t fought for me. My information is not here and those people are still working. Their jobs are still there. You can see who is fighting for who,” she said.

