'Nowhere to hide': traffic cops get body cameras, drones to curb Easter carnage

Traffic officers will be equipped with body cameras and drones in a bolstered effort to curb the number of road fatalities during the Easter weekend.

Deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi confirmed the use of this technology during the Monday launch of the country's 2021 Easter road safety campaign at Bapoba Mogale tribal authority in the North West.

“We are now ready to issue our traffic officers with body cameras to support them in evidence gathering and improve the conviction rate for violations of traffic laws. As the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) rolls out the use of body cameras within the fraternity over the next three to five years, we aim to improve the levels of service and ensure that this is executed to serve and protect our road users,” Magadzi said.

Magadzi said the cameras will also act as a deterrent for corruption, such as the soliciting or acceptance of bribes from motorists.

“Every interaction a traffic law enforcement officer has with a motorist will be recorded. Starting this Easter, there will be nowhere to hide for those who live beyond their means and finance their lavish lifestyles through bribes, at the expense of law-abiding citizens on the roads,” she warned.