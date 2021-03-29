POLL | Will you attend Easter services or nah?

Churchgoers and religious leaders are waiting for an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa about whether churches will be allowed to hold Easter services.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet provincial premiers on Monday, after which the cabinet will make the final decision, according to the Sunday Times.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told Sunday Times there are ongoing discussions about how best to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while also accommodating churches.

A senior politician, who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, said among options discussed by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) were to allow indoor gatherings of up to 1,000 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 5,000.