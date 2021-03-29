R598m spent improving public order policing unit that responds to protests

The police have been criticised over the years for the apparent excessive use of force when responding to public unrest. Some of the incidents led to injuries and deaths of civilians. The police were criticised for their military-style approach to handling the protests.

But Cele said this was not the case.

“Regarding the demilitarisation of the SAPS, through its research studies, the civilian secretariat has established that the visible policing units of the SAPS are not militarised,” he said.

“There are sections within the SAPS that are paramilitary by virtue of the crimes they have to deal with. It is not unique to SA that the tactical response team (TRT), the national intervention unit (NIU) and the special task force use specialised techniques to deal with serious and violent crimes.

“Overall, the professionalisation of the SAPS is being realised through ongoing internal training courses.”

Cele said the police remained an employer of choice for many young people.

“The police recruitment process continues to attract professional graduates,” he said. “We are pleased that the SAPS is now employer of choice for graduates of law, criminology, forensics and other policing-related degrees. Attracting the best will bolster policing and better serve South Africans,” he added.

Cele said despite the criticisms, the police were doing well in their management of protests. He said the report by the panel of experts would be taken seriously and the police would tighten their systems to ensure that capable people were employed within the force.

“The bulk of the recommendations [by the panel and the Farlam commission which probed the Marikana shooting] are to be realised in the short to medium term as they are incorporated into the SAPS Amendment Bill,” said Cele.