South Africa

SA records 548 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths in 24 hours

29 March 2021 - 22:47 By TimesLIVE
Just 548 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recorded infections in SA to 1,545,979.
Image: 123RF/Piyamas Dulmunsumphun

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who released the latest daily figures on Monday night.

The new infections came from 16,123 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.39%.

Mkhize also reported that 47 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 23 were in the North West, 15 were in Gauteng, three were in the Western Cape and in the Eastern Cape, two were in the Free State and one was in the Northern Cape. There were no new deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

This means that 52,710 fatalities related to the pandemic have been recorded.

To date, 1,472,645 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

Mkhize also reported that 239,665 health workers had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of 6.30pm on Monday.

