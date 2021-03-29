Shooter killed by police during Limpopo hostage situation in which woman shot dead

South Africa

29 March 2021
A 50-year-old woman was shot dead and her teenage daughter injured when a man held them captive in a Limpopo house at the weekend.

Efforts to defuse the situation by hostage negotiators failed, resulting in police breaching the house and fatally shooting the man, the brother of a metro police officer, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police in Mankweng have opened cases of murder, six of attempted murder and one of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Police were called to a hostage situation at gaMatsea village next to the University of Limpopo at about 3pm [on Sunday]. On arrival, shots were allegedly fired from within the house.

“In the process, the injured 16-year-old girl managed to escape through a window and was taken to hospital.

“Police hostage negotiators and members of the tactical response team soon arrived at the scene and immediately took positions to deal with the matter. Every time an attempt was made by the police to approach the house, shots were allegedly fired at them from the house.

“After about three hours of attempting to negotiate with the hostage taker, a decision was taken to penetrate the house.

“It is believed the hostage taker shot and killed the woman and then hid in a bathroom.”

Mojapelo said the man allegedly continued firing at the police when they penetrated the house, damaging one of their shields. He was then fatally shot.

Preliminary police investigations revealed the firearm belongs to his brother, who is a member of the Johannesburg metro police department.

The shooting by members of the police service has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“The motive for the incident has not been determined yet and police investigations are continuing,” said Mojapelo.

