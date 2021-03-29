Verulam man gets 9 life terms for raping his stepdaughter more than 900 times

The 46-year-old man who raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter close to 1,000 times over five years was sentenced to nine life terms in the Durban high court on Friday.

The Verulam man was further given a 173-year prison sentence after being found guilty of 56 counts relating to rape, human trafficking, sexual grooming, sexual abuse and distribution of child pornography.

The Sunday Times Daily reported that the man, an auto electrician by trade who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, had also deliberately laced his fingers with acid to burn off his fingerprints in an apparent attempt to prevent him being linked to other crimes.

He was arrested in June 2018 at his home in Verulam, north of Durban, after the child confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.

The neighbour rallied a group of women who confronted the man when he returned home from work.