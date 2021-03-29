WATCH | Children want coronavirus to get lost so they can be kids again

Asked what it was like wearing a mask to school every day, she said it was often hard to breathe in the classroom.

The most annoying thing for her was that she could not touch and play with her friends.

“You can hardly touch your friends with anything. When you want to play something and it is holding hands, you can’t do that,” she said.

Amaan Williams, 8, of Malabar, still believes the coronavirus is “something green”.

He said wearing a mask every day was “irritating”.

“The virus is boring and we have to wear masks all the time. I can’t breathe.”

Wiser than his years, Qhawe Mbabela, 10, of Walmer, said the virus had completely changed his life, but more so for people with comorbidities who had become very vulnerable.

For him, wearing a mask day in and day out was like suffocating in a glass box for six hours.

Asked why, he said: “It doesn’t allow us to breathe like we used to and it doesn’t give us freedom to breathe.”

Absolutely “everything” about the coronavirus bothered him.