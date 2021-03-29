WATCH | Robbers blow up cash van in northern KZN

South Africa

29 March 2021 - 15:39
Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a group of armed men who blew up and robbed an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle on Monday morning.

The incident occurred along the Umhlathuze bridge between Melmoth and Nkandla shortly after 9am.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language which some may find offensive

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was ambushed by an unknown number of suspects who were hiding in bushes. The gunmen started firing shots, forcing the vehicle to stop.

“The suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a white vehicle. No injuries were reported.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.”

The incident was captured on video by bystanders from a nearby business park.

In it, the armed men can be seen gathered around a white vehicle, believed to be a VW Polo and the getaway vehicle, before screams ring out as the cash van explodes in flames.

