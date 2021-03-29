South Africa

WATCH | Stepping down & SA's third wave: One last Covid catchup with Prof Abdool Karim

29 March 2021 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE

The country's head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down from his position a few days ago to refocus his time on science and research. Sunday Times sat down with the professor for a last catchup on Covid-19 and to find out what is next.

Abdool Karim scotched rumours that his decision to step down was due to conflict between himself and health minister Zweli Mkhize and within the MAC. He also shared his concerns about a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections in the next few weeks as a result of possible gatherings during the Easter period.

Abdool Karim recalled being appointed as the head of the MAC by Mkhize. “I was going to do it, he didn't need to ask me.”

He explained however that he “can't continue” in this role as he felt he was neglecting his academic positions and research. He added that he would always be available for advice on Covid-19 despite stepping down.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Salim Abdool Karim: SA’s Covid-19 tzar proud of the job done

Just days after his appointment to head SA’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) last year, acclaimed epidemiologist and scientist ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: Boffins say no third wave, just yet

Some are panicking that we’re heading into the third wave of SA’s Covid-19 outbreak, while others are acting as if masks and social distancing count ...
News
1 day ago

Prof Abdool Karim steps down: SA hails an 'exceptional civil servant'

South Africans have paid tribute to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who has stepped down as the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. Mall manager suspended after row over Ndebele traditional attire South Africa
  5. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X