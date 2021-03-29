Watchdog Ipid investigating after cop allegedly kills three people in Limpopo

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has taken over a crime scene in Dennilton, Limpopo, where a police officer allegedly shot three people on Monday.

In a statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said an investigating team had been dispatched to investigate.

On Monday evening, Cola told TimesLIVE that the team was still busy at the scene, and that no further details were available at the time. She said information would be shared once the team concluded its preliminary investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said SAPS could not comment on the matter as Ipid had taken over the scene.

In recent weeks, police brutality came into the spotlight after the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander who was shot dead on the sidelines of the Wits student protest clashes with officers in Johannesburg. Four police officers have been charged in connection with Mtumba's murder.

TimesLIVE