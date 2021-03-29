South Africa

Watchdog Ipid investigating after cop allegedly kills three people in Limpopo

29 March 2021 - 18:46
Ipid is investigating the deaths of three people who were allegedly shot by a police officer in Dennilton, Limpopo.
Ipid is investigating the deaths of three people who were allegedly shot by a police officer in Dennilton, Limpopo.
Image: 23RF/Paul Fleet

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has taken over a crime scene in Dennilton, Limpopo, where a police officer allegedly shot three people on Monday.

In a statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said an investigating team had been dispatched to investigate.

On Monday evening, Cola told TimesLIVE that the team was still busy at the scene, and that no further details were available at the time. She said information would be shared once the team concluded its preliminary investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said SAPS could not comment on the matter as Ipid had taken over the scene.

In recent weeks, police brutality came into the spotlight after the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander who was shot dead on the sidelines of the Wits student protest clashes with officers in Johannesburg. Four police officers have been charged in connection with Mtumba's murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Robbers blow up cash van in northern KZN

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a group of armed men who blew up and robbed an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle on Monday ...
News
4 hours ago

Shooter killed by police during Limpopo hostage situation in which woman shot dead

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead and her teenage daughter injured when a man held them captive in a Limpopo house at the weekend.
News
9 hours ago

Cops involved in 2011 shooting of Andries Tatane still in SAPS

Some of the police officers involved in the fatal 2011 injury of Andries Tatane are still working as public order police, national commissioner Gen ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. Mall manager suspended after row over Ndebele traditional attire South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each

Related articles

  1. Shooter killed by police during Limpopo hostage situation in which woman shot ... South Africa
  2. Ntumba postmortem 'shows police were violent and cruel', says Ipid investigator South Africa
  3. Body taken nearly 400km for autopsy in police brutality case because X-ray ... South Africa
X