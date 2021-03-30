Accountability and curbing murders of officers: 5 takeouts from police report

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on communities to protect police officers.

He said there is not enough awareness regarding the killing of officers both on and off duty.

The minister and police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole released a report on policing and crowd policing by the police service on Monday.

Here are five takeouts from the briefing:

Compensation for Marikana families

The minister said the police service has paid out R176m in compensation to the families of murdered Marikana mine workers.

“R18m worth of civil claims is yet to be finalised. The process to finalise other categories of compensation are ongoing. There has been a directive from the cabinet that the issue of families of those killed before August 16 2012 must be looked at.”