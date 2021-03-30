‘Action needs to be taken’: SA reacts to alleged assault filmed in White River police station

A video of an alleged assault in a police station in White River, Mpumalanga, has sparked a major debate online.

In the video a man, identified as Barend Human, can be seen being dragged and kicked inside the White River police station while officers stand on the side and do nothing to stop the assault.

According to a Facebook post by Human’s fiancée, Delia, the now-viral incident took place on Sunday after the couple left their farm to buy groceries in White River.

She said she posted the information publicly for her own protection after legal advice as they were threatened throughout the ordeal, with their attackers allegedly claiming they would track them down and kill them.

She said none of the police officers tried to stop the men from entering the station.

“My fiancé was assaulted by four men, in full view of police officers, inside the White River police station. Some of these men were armed with firearms,” Delia said.

“As they tried to drag him outside by his head, they told him they were going to shoot him. I thought he was going to be shot. I thought we were both going to be shot.”