Alcohol industry concerned about possible sales ban over Easter

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) has submitted an urgent request to cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize for the rationale behind a potential alcohol sales ban over Easter.

The association said on Tuesday this followed confirmation at an industry meeting with officials from the department of trade, industry and competition on Monday that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) would recommend a ban on alcohol sales for up to 11 days, starting at the Easter weekend.

The department was not immediately available to comment on Salba’s statement nor verify if alcohol sales would be temporarily suspended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7.30pm on Tuesday evening on government’s latest response to the pandemic. The address will shed light on whether the NCCC recommendation was accepted.

A tightening of lockdown restrictions may be used to slow an anticipated third wave of Covid-19 infections fuelled by gatherings over the long weekend.