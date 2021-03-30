South Africa

Covid-19 impact on tourism revealed as visitor numbers plummet

Most visitors to SA came from other Southern African countries, said Stats SA.

30 March 2021 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
Road transport was the most common mode of travel into and around SA, according to recent travel data released by Stats SA. Stock photo.
Road transport was the most common mode of travel into and around SA, according to recent travel data released by Stats SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/moovstock

New data shows a dramatic decline in the number of travellers to SA in January, compared with the same month last year, due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 520,510 travellers passed through SA ports of entry/exit in January 2021. This includes arrivals, departures and transits, said Stats SA, based on data collected from home affairs' immigration officers.

These travellers were made up of 189,721 SA residents and 330,789 foreign travellers.

Year on year, the volume of arrivals, departures and travellers in transit decreased for both SA residents and foreign travellers.

For SA residents, the volume of arrivals decreased by 83.8%. Departures decreased by 80.6% and transits decreased by 93.5%.

KZN hospitality industry implores government not to impose ‘rash’ restrictions over Easter

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that possible restrictions on travel and alcohol sales over Easter would be ...
News
1 day ago

For foreign travellers, arrivals decreased by 87.7%, departures decreased by 89.1% and transits decreased by 91.3%.

Numbers were also down between December 2020 and January 2021.

Stats SA said for SA residents, the volume of arrivals decreased by 29.8%, departures decreased by 54.2% and transits decreased by 32.9% between December and January.

For foreign travellers in the same time frame, arrivals decreased by 29.9%, departures decreased by 58.8% and transits decreased by 23.2%.

This January most visitors - 121,764 - were from SADC countries, while 13,687 were from overseas and 3,461 from other African countries. The country of residence of 222 tourists was classified as unspecified. ​

Road transport was the most common mode of travel at 68%. The total number of travellers who used air transport was 31.4%.

In the case of foreign travellers, 17.7% arrived by air and 81.6% came by road.

The majority of tourists - 85.4% - were in SA for holiday, compared to 12%, 2.4% and 0.3% who were in SA for business, study and medical treatment respectively.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Home affairs extends visas that expired in lockdown

The extension does not apply to people who entered the country from March 15.
News
2 hours ago

Filmed in SA: Netflix collaborates with SA Tourism

Streaming service Netflix SA and SA Tourism have agreed to explore joint opportunities to showcase stories made in the country and spanning culture, ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

From Apartheid Museum to Fugard Theatre: How Covid-19 is closing cultural landmarks

All over the country museums and theatres are falling victim to the pandemic, as one by one roads to the soul are closed.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X