Covid-19 impact on tourism revealed as visitor numbers plummet

New data shows a dramatic decline in the number of travellers to SA in January, compared with the same month last year, due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 520,510 travellers passed through SA ports of entry/exit in January 2021. This includes arrivals, departures and transits, said Stats SA, based on data collected from home affairs' immigration officers.

These travellers were made up of 189,721 SA residents and 330,789 foreign travellers.

Year on year, the volume of arrivals, departures and travellers in transit decreased for both SA residents and foreign travellers.

For SA residents, the volume of arrivals decreased by 83.8%. Departures decreased by 80.6% and transits decreased by 93.5%.