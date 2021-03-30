COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 30 million J&J one-shot Covid-19 vaccines secured for SA
March 30 2021 - 09:30
30 million J&J vaccines secured: Here's what you need to know about SA's Covid-19 vaccine strategy
SA has secured 30 million Johnson & Johnson one-shot Covid-19 vaccines for use in the country.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who made the announcement on Monday during an oversight visit to the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
March 30 2021 - 09:13
City of London says bulk of workers will return to the office after pandemic
The City of London financial centre, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the City’s political leader said.
Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, told BBC radio she was confident that trade would return for the cafes, pubs, restaurants and other businesses that rely on the usually teeming crowds of office workers.
But there would probably be changes to the way people work as a result of the pandemic.
"What people are telling us is that they are expecting their central office base to remain at the core of their business with people coming in three or four days, working different hours, so we are expecting the bulk of the return," McGuinness said."
What it will mean in terms of the overall footfall, we are not yet quite clear."
London dominates the world’s $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, it is the biggest centre for international banking and the second largest fintech hub in the world after the United States.
McGuinness said developers were revving up plans for new buildings in the City, home to the giants of world finance.
"We're already seeing in our planning applications a real surge of interest in getting office space in the City," she said. "I think (we have seen) so far this year 80% of all the applications we saw last year," she said.
"So, continued interest and continued commitment to that office space, but a different way of using it."
Reuters
March 30 2021 - 09:06
China administered 110.96 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of March 29
China carried out about 4.3 million vaccinations against Covid-19 on March 29, bringing the total number administered to 110.96 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday.
Reuters
March 30 2021 - 09:03
Dying in line: Brazil's crunch for ICU beds
Brazil’s health system is buckling under a growing number of Covid-19 patents needing intensive care. Across the country there are over 6,000 people waiting for an ICU bed, according to government data, and many are dying waiting in line.
March 30 2021 - 08:51
UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries
Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.
More than 30 million Britons have received their first Covid-19 shots in the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, with the aim of offering shots to all adults by the end of July.
However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses.
"I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.
He said Britain was working with European nations to try to ensure their populations were vaccinated, and that it was not "a competitive situation".
However, asked if Britain might be able to help out Ireland, he said: "If there are surplus vaccine doses then we can share them but there are no surpluses at the moment, we have still got a huge number to vaccinate.
Reuters
March 30 2021 - 08:30
Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines
Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill.
Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.
So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.
Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world.
It says it has vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permits to enter the country or Jewish settlements in the West Bank but that the Palestinian Authority bears overall responsibility for inoculations in self-rule areas.
After the arrival of the Chinese shipment, Palestinian Health minister Mai Al-Kaila said in the West Bank city of Ramallah that recent restrictions such as curfews and weekend lockdowns had helped to relieve pressure on crowded hospitals.
"We will continue (vaccinating) our medical staff in the clinics for the public sector and the private sector, dentists and pharmacists, (and) for other categories that have immediate contact with the population," Kaila told Reuters.
Reuters
March 30 2021 - 08:03
Pfizer, Moderna highly effective in real world, CDC study says
A real-world study by the CDC revealed that the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer with BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective and reduced the risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots.
March 30 2021 - 07:00
Regulator says no green light yet for ivermectin, while AfriForum claims victory in court case for drug's use
AfriForum says settlement reached in court case over the controversial drug, meaning it is 'now accessible and available on doctor's prescription'
March 30 2021 - 07:00
US boosts vaccines, but warns of 'impending doom'
US officials pleaded with Americans on Monday to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid an increase in cases across the country, as President Joe Biden announced more Americans would be eligible to be vaccinated soon.
March 30 2021 - 06:00
Discovery ready to vaccinate 3 million members from May, says CEO
Medical aid scheme Discovery has set out an ambitious target to vaccinate three million members when SA begins its second phase of the vaccine rollout in May, company CEO Adrian Gore told beneficiaries in an e-mail on Friday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 123 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 548 new cases, which represents a 3% positivity rate. A further 47 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 710 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/sQNLIpxoBE pic.twitter.com/eNb4fnCmsG— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 29, 2021