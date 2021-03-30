Eastern Cape Covid-19 health workers’ contracts extended as third wave looms
Department finds R400m needed to keep vital staff on for three more months
30 March 2021 - 11:09
The contracts of the health-care workers hired to bolster the Eastern Cape’s front line to fight Covid-19 have been extended by three months, while those working in communities were pushed to 12 months.
The contracts were signed in February 2020, with the health-care workers hired for one year, from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. This came at a cost of R900m.
However, a technical team led by Eastern Cape department of health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu made a recommendation for the extensions ahead of the anticipated third Covid-19 wave.
The Nelson Mandela Bay health district contracted 1,095 workers in various positions.
