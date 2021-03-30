South Africa

Eastern Cape Covid-19 health workers’ contracts extended as third wave looms

Department finds R400m needed to keep vital staff on for three more months

30 March 2021 - 11:09 By Michael Kimberley
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, with health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth. File photo.
The contracts of the health-care workers hired to bolster the Eastern Cape’s front line to fight Covid-19 have been extended by three months, while those working in communities were pushed to 12 months.

The contracts were signed in February 2020, with the health-care workers hired for one year, from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. This came at a cost of R900m.

However, a technical team led by Eastern Cape department of health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu made a recommendation for the extensions ahead of the anticipated third Covid-19 wave.

The Nelson Mandela Bay health district contracted 1,095 workers in various positions.

