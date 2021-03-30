Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rescues 100 monkeys from filthy cages in illegal centre

Close to 100 vervet monkeys were confiscated from a rescue centre in KwaZulu-Natal which had been operating without an official permit.

A joint operation between Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) saw the primates safely rescued on Monday from the Umsizi Umkomaas Vervet Monkey Rescue Centre on the KZN south coast.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ezemvelo said the owners of the centre had contravened two sections of the Nature Conservation Ordinance in that they had failed to obtain an official permit to keep the monkeys in captivity. They also failed to adhere to the 21-day notice to remove the primates from the facility.

“The owner was charged yesterday and was given a R1,500 fine.”

Ezemvelo said all the monkeys would be will be disposed of in accordance with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Guidelines for the Placement of Confiscated Animals. These guidelines include returning confiscated animals to the wild, returning confiscated animals in captivity, and/or euthanasia.