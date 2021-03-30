South Africa

Formal-sector job numbers recovery continues in last quarter of 2020

Total employment increased 0.8% quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2020, but was still well below pre-Covid-19 levels

30 March 2021 - 14:20 By Karl Gernetzky
The increase in total employment in the fourth quarter was led by the trade industry, which added 54,000 employees, and community services, which added 51,000. File photo.
The increase in total employment in the fourth quarter was led by the trade industry, which added 54,000 employees, and community services, which added 51,000. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Sebabatso Mosamo

Formal-sector nonfarm jobs and earnings continued their recovery in the fourth quarter of 2020, but remained well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while permanent positions were under more strain.

Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) for the three months to end-December showed total employment rose 76,000, or 0.8%, quarter on quarter, but remained 5.8% lower year on year.

Part-time employment increased by 9.2%, or 87,000, from the prior three-month period, while full-time employment dipped 0.1%, or by 11,000.

The QES, released on Tuesday, measures employment in the formal, nonagriculture sector across 20,000 businesses, ranging from factories to government entities.

The QES is distinct from Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), which is a household-based survey that includes informal workers as well as agriculture workers and domestic services.

Total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R60.3bn, or 8.9%, quarter on quarter to end-December, Stats SA said, but was still down R36bn, or 4.6%, year on year.

The increase in total employment in the fourth quarter was led by the trade industry, which added 54,000 employees, and community services, which added 51,000.

Construction saw an 18,000 decline in payrolls, and manufacturing 13,000.

BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Half a million people lost their jobs in 2020, says Stats SA — and earnings are down too

Year-on-year, total gross earnings decreased by R36.1bn (4.6%) between December 2019 and December 2020, according to Stats SA data released on ...
News
3 hours ago

Covid has robbed SA’s poor of lives, money, resilience and hope

New study reveals the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the livelihoods and lives of township residents
News
1 day ago

What to do to get us out of the mess

With the prolonged Covid-19 recession continuing to bring uncertainty to credit markets, risk appetite among South African investors continues to be ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X