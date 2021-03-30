Investigation launched after cops allegedly stood by as man was assaulted inside a police station

An investigation has been launched after Mpumalanga cops allegedly failed to act as a man was assaulted inside a White River police station.

Jacques Meiring, the owner of Divergent Ops, said that his client, Delia Human, and her fiancé were attacked, allegedly by members of another security company after they were followed by a convoy of vehicles which tried to ram them off the road.

He said that police officers ordered his officers to stand down and not intervene as the man was assaulted — adding that they had to do so as they could not step in on what is police jurisdiction and defy an official police order.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said on Monday that the incident was “unfortunate and shows lawlessness on the part of the individuals involved, as a police station is not a battleground”.

He said the incident was under investigation, and that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had been notified.

Attempts were made to contact the other security company for comment but the director's phone was off on Monday, and a family member of the director said they also weren't able to reach him — but had sent messages saying attempts were being made to contact him.

A man who claimed to be a co-owner of the company said he would respond to a request for comment, but he had not done so by Monday night.

Meiring said his security officers were instructed by police not to intervene in the attack. He said that all they could do was watch as the man was attacked and his cellphone, containing video footage of the convoy’s alleged reckless driving, was destroyed. Large parts of the incidents, both on the road and at the police station, were captured in cellphone footage.

According to a Facebook post by Human, the ordeal started on Sunday as the couple left their farm to buy groceries in White River. She said she posted the information publicly for her own protection after legal advice, as they were threatened throughout the ordeal, with their attackers allegedly claiming they would track them down and kill them.

She said they were driving along the R40 towards White River, near the White River Country Club Estate, at 10.16am when several vehicles started overtaking them on the single road, pushing them and other vehicles to the side.

“At this point my fiancé, Barend, told me to take his phone and start recording them as they were driving very dangerously and recklessly. I proceeded to record them using his iPhone,” she said in the Facebook post.