Joburg woman becomes SA's 'first' Covid-19 lung transplant patient after giving birth

“One of the complications of Covid-19 is that it sometimes damages the lungs extensively. In Mbali’s case the damage was irreversible. Her only chance of survival was to receive a donor lung,” said Sussman.

The doctors believe the transplant for a Covid-19 affected patient was a first in SA medicine.

According to Sussman and Williams, who both led the transplant team, lung transplantation is a rare procedure for patients with established lung disease such as cystic fibrosis and other conditions and is done only after all other treatments for lung failure are unsuccessful.

“Covid-19 is a new one for us though. We have had no experience in transplantation with this virus and we are fairly sure that we are the first team in SA to do it — perhaps we are even the first team on the African continent. Throughout the world there have been only around 100 lung transplants performed so far for Covid-19 pneumonia at a handful of facilities,” said Williams.

“To be able to do a transplant on this young woman who is also a mother, was really something special. We did it for her and her baby. Being part of this remarkable team that can make this kind of difference is an immense honour.”