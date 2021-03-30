More than 600 employees depart from SABC as broadcaster cuts costs

The SABC is retrenching 621 employees in a major shake-up amid the cash-strapped national broadcaster’s turnaround process.

Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said in a letter the section 189 process was extremely difficult and emotionally charged, but “a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate”.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation.”

In a separate statement, acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the section 189 process began with the issuing of the notice in June 2020, and “after an intensive nine-month period”, will conclude on March 31.

Of those leaving the organisation, 346 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages.

“Some were concerned about the impact of lower job scale codes resulting from the organisation-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension. These colleagues took voluntary severance packages as a first option and chose not to participate in any alternative job-seeking processes,” Seapolelo said.