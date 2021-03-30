South Africa

NMU spends R106m to help support students

Budget cuts, fees crisis could hamper transformation, university council fears

30 March 2021 - 11:03 By Raahil Sain
There are 29,500 students enrolled at Nelson Mandela University.
There are 29,500 students enrolled at Nelson Mandela University.
Image: NELSON MANDELA UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK

In an effort to mitigate the ongoing funding challenges in higher education, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has spent R106m to support 3,500 students in the 2021 financial year.

There are 29,500 students enrolled at the institution.

The NMU council is concerned that budgetary cuts and the continuous fee crisis might lead universities to reprioritise transformation goals, including that of being more responsive to the basic needs of communities.

According to NMU, reprioritisation might also compromise the capacity of the university to deliver a quality higher education to its students.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Locked in and out: Plight of NMU international students

Whether locked down on campus or quarantined back home, Covid-19 hit many international students harder than their South African classmates.
News
1 day ago

Student union claims ‘partial victory’ in fees protests and vows to fight on

While some universities have agreed to register students despite unpaid debt, the SA Union of Students, which is spearheading the latest protests, ...
News
5 days ago

Scrapping student debt will kill us, say universities

SA's 26 universities are scrambling to find ways to reduce the impact of the student debt of between R5bn and R7bn on their operations.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X