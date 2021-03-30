NMU spends R106m to help support students

In an effort to mitigate the ongoing funding challenges in higher education, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has spent R106m to support 3,500 students in the 2021 financial year.

There are 29,500 students enrolled at the institution.

The NMU council is concerned that budgetary cuts and the continuous fee crisis might lead universities to reprioritise transformation goals, including that of being more responsive to the basic needs of communities.

According to NMU, reprioritisation might also compromise the capacity of the university to deliver a quality higher education to its students.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.